PORTLAND — Walla Walla University's volleyball team lost a hard-fought Cascade Collegiate Conference match Friday, Sept. 23, at Warner Pacific, where the Wolves fell in four sets with scores of 21-25, 25-27, 26-24 and 25-19.
The Wolves saw their record so far this season drop to 0-8.
Sahara Browning led all scorers with 25 kills for the Wolves while her sister Gabrielle Browning had 15 kills, two blocks and 14 digs, and Meherio Krainer dished 25 assists.
The Wolves are back at it Saturday night in Portland at Multnomah Uniervsity.
