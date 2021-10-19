COLLEGE PLACE — Lewis-Clark State College made short work of Walla Walla University's volleyball team here Tuesday, Oct. 19, finishing off the winless Wolves in straight sets. Scores were 25-14, 25-11, 25-19.
Hailey Bischoff finished the match with five kills for the Wolves (0-17 record) while teammate Meherio Krainer dished 10 assists, and Idalis Bedore served two aces as Jocelyn Curiel and Summer Boulais each made seven digs.
The Wolves will next play Friday afternoon in Kirkland, Wash., at Northwest University.
