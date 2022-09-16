Walla Walla University's volleyball team remained winless so far this season after falling to Northwest University in straight sets Friday, Sept. 16, as the Wolves suffered 25-20, 25-15 and 25-17 losses inside the Dietrich Dome at Walla Walla Community College.
Sahara Browning finished the match with 12 kills and 14 digs for the Wolves (0-6 record) while her sister Gabrielle Browning added five kills and 11 digs, and teammate Meherio Krainer dished 11 assists.
The Wolves are back at it Saturday night at WWCC, hosting The Evergreen State College with action scheduled to start at 9 p.m.
