COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University's volleyball team was defeated in its Cascade Collegiate Conference match Friday, Oct. 28, as the Wolves fell to Multnomah in five sets with scores of 26-24, 20-25, 17-25, 25-17 and 15-9.
The Wolves saw their record in the league drop to 0-19.
They are back at it Saturday, Oct. 29, playing in Eugene at Bushnell University.
The Wolves will be coming off a thrilling match Friday.
Gabrielle Browning finished the day with 23 kills, 15 digs, five blocks and two aces for the Wolves while her sister Sahara has 15 kills, 21 digs and two aces, Anja Cole dished 21 assists, and Meherio Krainer added 19 assists.
After battling Multnomah to extra serves in the opening set, the Wolves took the next two in a row.
Poised to capture their first match victory of the season, managed to tie things up at 17-17 in the fourth set before Multnomah chalked up eight straight points.
The final set saw the Wolves go up 4-3 on a kill by Gabrielle Browning, but they would never lead again as Multnomah rallied to take the match.
