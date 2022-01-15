COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University's shorthanded women's basketball team saw its losing slide continue this weekend with back-to-back losses at home, extending the streak to 12 as the Wolves' record this season dropped to 1-17.
The Wolves are scheduled to next play Jan. 21 in Kirkland, Wash., at Northwest University.
After forfeiting Friday, Jan. 14, at home against Bushnell, the Wolves returned to the action Saturday with only the minimum five players in a 70-58 loss to Corban.
Carolina Montes scored 21 points for the Wolves while teammate Isabella Robles added 19, Jannah Follett 10, Jordan Green-Wallace 6, Clara Wiltgen 2.
They finished the opening minutes with a 21-13 lead, but Corban took over midway through the second quarter and held off the Wolves to the end.
