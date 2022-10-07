COLLEGE PLACE — The Walla Walla University men's soccer team lost its Cascade Collegiate Conference match Friday, Oct. 7, in College Place, as the Wolves were blanked by Oregon Tech in a 10-0 rout.
The Wolves came away still winless this year.
They managed only one shot on goal, while Oregon Tech forced keeper Diego Molina to make five saves.
The Wolves next play Sunday, Oct. 9, hosting Southern Oregon with action scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.