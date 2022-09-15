COLLEGE PLACE — Pedro Reyes converted a penalty kick for Walla Walla University's men's soccer team, breaking a scoreless stalemate with Whitworth less than six minutes before halftime Wednesday, Sept. 14, but the Wolves ended up suffering a 4-1 loss.
The Wolves (0-2 record) challenged Whitworth in a rematch after their 7-1 loss Sept. 1 in Spokane.
Next, the Wolves play Friday, Sept. 16, in Eugene at Bushnell University.
Wolves goalie Diego Molina made 13 saves Wednesday, battling Whitworth pressure all afternoon as the Wolves wound up outshot 32-8.
Molina made seven saves in the first half, enabling the Wolves to muster an brief lead until Whitworth tied things up about two minutes before intermission.
Whitworth took over about nine minutes into the second half, scoring a pair of goals within second of each other.
Despite the breach, Walla Walla stayed close to the end when Whitworth added an insurance goal in the 84th minute.
