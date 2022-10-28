GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Walla Walla University's men's soccer team was defeated in its Cascade Collegiate Conference match Friday, Oct. 28, at the University of Providence, as the Wolves were handed a 3-1 loss.
The Wolves saw their record in the conference fall to 0-12.
They next play Sunday, Oct. 30, finishing their season in Billings, Montana, at Rocky Mountain College.
The Wolves will be coming off a hard-fought battle at Providence.
Addison Dobbs recorded the WWU goal, scoring off a rebound in the 45th minute to cut their deficit in half.
Providence added another goal only two minutes later, but the rest of their match remained close.
Wolves goalie Deigo Molina wound up making four saves.
