COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University's men's soccer team lost its Cascade Collegiate Conference match Friday, Sept. 23, as the Wolves fell to Multnomah in a 6-0 rout.
Walla Walla struggled on the offensive end with only three shots on goal that were saved by the Lion’s goalkeeper, Pablo Mendoza.
Multnomah’s Jaime Cantalejo de dios, had a hat trick during the game. Cantalejo de dios had two goals back-to-back in the first half, and completed his hat trick following intermission.
Wolves goalie Diego Molina had eight saves out of 14 for the game, and teammate Rolando Gallart-Franco manged two shots on goal.
The Wolves play again on Sunday, Sept. 25, hosting Warner Pacific with action scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
