KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Walla Walla University's men's basketball team lost its Cascade Collegiate Conference matchup Friday, Feb. 11, as the Wolves fell to Oregon Tech in a 99-58 rout.
The Wolves saw their overall record this season drop to 1-22 with a league mark at 1-18.
They are back at it Saturday night in Ashland, Oregon, at Southern Oregon University.
The Wolves had Andrew Vaughan finishing Friday with a team-high 11 points while Caleb Golden added 10 points, Britt Murray and Ethan Ford each had eight, Darius Nichols seven, Almonds Sebirokwa six, Jalen Freeman and Easis Ford put up three apiece, Artur Borges chipped in a basket.
Golden gave the Wolves their only lead with his 3-pointer in the opening minute, but after Vaughan scored to make it a 5-2 game, Oregon Tech began to dominate the action.
Even though a fastbreak layup by Golden midway through the first half got the Wolves back to within 17-13, they would soon face a double-digit deficit for the rest of the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.