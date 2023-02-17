COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University's men's basketball team lost its Cascade Collegiate Conference matchup Friday, Feb. 17, as the Wolves fell to Warner Pacific in a 115-62 rout.
The Wolves finished the afternoon with their overall record this season at 1-25, their league mark 1-20.
They will wrap up this season Saturday, hosting Multnomah with the opening tip scheduled at 9 p.m.
The Wolves look to bounce back from their Friday setback.
Almonds Sebirokwa tallied a double-double with a team-high 20 points and a game-high 10 rebounds for the Wolves while Esaias Ford added 10 points, Andrew Vaughan had seven, Michael Daley six, Artur Borges Paraizo five, Jordyn Perez and Ethan Ford each had four, and WWU also got baskets from Caleb Golden, Abriel Thuc and Britt Murray.
The Wolves went to halftime down 61-25, and Warner Pacific coasted the rest of the way.
