COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University's men's basketball team lost its Cascade Collegiate Conference matchup Friday, Jan. 20, at home as the Wolves were kept winless this season with Northwest University handing them an 85-61 defeat.
The Wolves saw their overall record drop to 0-16.
They are back at it Saturday night, hosting The Evergreen State College with the opening tip scheduled for 9 p.m.
The Wolves will be coming off a frustrating Friday clash.
Ethan Ford finished with a team-high 14 points for the Wolves while Caleb Golden added 10, Jordyn Perez and Jalen Freeman each had 9, Artur Borges 8, Darius Nichols 6, Josue Mireles 3, Almonds Sebirokwa 2.
Golden scored midway through the second half to get the Wolves within 46-44, but they would get no closer.
Northwest followed the Golden basket with a 15-1 run and soon put the game out of reach.
