GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Walla Walla University's men's basketball team lost its second straight game to open this season Friday, Nov. 11, at Providence University, where the Wolves were handed a 95-54 loss.
Ethan Ford scored 16 points for the Wolves (0-2 record).
They went to halftime down 50-23 after converting only 23.1 percent of their shots, and then struggled to catch Providence despite better offense the rest of the afternoon.
The Wolves next play Nov. 22, in Lewiston at Lewis-Clark State College.
