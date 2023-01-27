LA GRANDE, Ore. — Walla Walla University's men's basketball team lost its Cascade Collegiate Conference matchup Friday, Jan. 28, at Eastern Oregon University as the Wolves were knocked off in a 91-53 rout.
The Wolves came away with their overall record so far this season down to 1-18, their league mark at 1-13.
They are back in action Saturday night at The College of Idaho.
The Wolves look to get back on track after the loss Friday.
Caleb Golden finished with a team-high 14 points for the Wolves, and Ford added 10 points, Darius Nichols 7 as Andrew Vaughan, Jordyn Perez, Almonds Sebirokwa and Britt Murray each tallied 4, Easis Ford 3, Jalen Freeman 2, Artur Borges 1.
They went to halftime already down 44-26, and Eastern Oregon never let up.
