PORTLAND — Walla Walla University's winless men's basketball team lost its Cascade Collegiate Conference Friday, Jan. 6, at Multnomah as the Wolves fell in an 83-63 rout.
The Wolves (0-12 overall) lost despite getting a scoring contribution from all 13 players.
Jalen Freeman led the way with 9 points as both Ethan Ford and Artur Borges each had 7, Andrew Vaughan added 6 while Caleb Golden, Jordyn Perez and Josue Mireles each had 5, and Almonds Sebirokwa, Darius Nichols and Giovanni Moncion tallied 4 apiece with Michael Daley notching 3, and both Britt Murray and Easis Ford chipped in a basket.
The Wolves spent most of the afternoon in pursuit, though a layup by Nichols about seven minutes before halftime made it a 24-18 game, but WWU would muster only two more baskets before intermission as Multnomah held a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
Next, the Wolves are back at it Saturday night in Portland at Warner Pacific.
