COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University's men's basketball team lost its Cascade Collegiate Conference matchup Friday, Feb. 3, as the Wolves fell to Corban in a 77-49 rout.
The Wolves saw their overall record so far this season drop to 1-21 with their league mark at 1-16.
They are back at it Saturday night, hosting Bushnell with the opening tip scheduled for 9 p.m.
The Wolves suffered their fourth straight loss Friday.
Ethan Ford finished with a game-high 18 points for the Wolves while teammate Caleb Golden added nine points, Andrew Vaughan and Jalen Freeman each had five, Jordyn Perez and Giovanni Moncion put up three apiece, and WWU also had baskets from Almonds Sebirokwa, Michael Daley and Esaias Ford.
A couple of free-throws by Ethan Ford trimmed their deficit to a single digit at 35-26 about a minute before halftime, but they would never again get so close.
