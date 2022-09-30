KIRKLAND, Wash. — Walla Walla University's men's soccer team lost its Cascade Collegiate Conference match Friday, Sept. 30, at Northwest University, as the Wolves wound up on the rough end of a 6-0 rout.
The Wolves (0-6 record) managed only four shots, all in the first half, as they went to intermission already down 3-0.
Northwest had jumped ahead in the 11th minute.
Wolves goalie Diego Molina finished the day with 12 saves against a relentless Northwest attack.
The Wolves next play Sunday, Oct. 2, in Olympia at The Evergreen State College.
