COLLEGE PLACE — Warner Pacific University's women's basketball team knocked off a shorthanded but pesky Walla Walla University on Tuesday, Jan. 4, keeping the Wolves winless in the Cascade Collegiate Conference with a 70-48 rout.
The Wolves (1-13 overall) had only six players active. Carolina Montes scored 19 points, teammate Clara Wiltgen added 16 and Paulina Quintana had 8 — all three played the whole game, and Holly Harrison added 2 points in about 38 minutes of action.
Warner Pacific had more than twice as many players, but the Wolves led them 28-24 about four minutes before halftime.
The Knights then took over with an 8-0 run, and upped their lead to double-digits in the third quarter before pulling away in the final minutes.
Next, the Wolves are scheduled to play Friday in Ashland, Oregon, at Southern Oregon University with action starting at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.