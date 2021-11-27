PORTLAND — A late 8-0 run in the fourth quarter by Puget Sound here Saturday, Nov. 27, kept the Walla Walla University's women's basketball team winless this season as the Wolves wound up with a 64-52 loss.
Jaliyah Casem scored 18 points for the Wolves (0-5 record), and teammate Carolina Montes-Estrada added 12.
The Wolves led as late as the final minute of the third quarter, and they only trailed 56-51 with 6:10 remaining when Paulina Quintana hit a 3-pointer. But then Puget Sound put the game out of reach.
WWU will be back at it here Sunday, taking at Lewis & Clark with the opening tip scheduled at 4 p.m.
