COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University's women's basketball team lost its Cascade Collegiate Conference matchup Friday, Feb. 17, as the Wolves surrendered a fourth-quarter lead to Warner Pacific in their 64-54 setback.
The Wolves finished the afternoon with their overall record this season down to 5-19, their league mark at 4-17.
They will wrap up this season Saturday, hosting Multnomah with the opening tip scheduled at 7 p.m.
The Wolves look to bounce back from Friday defeat and end their four-game skid.
Jaliyah Casem came away from the battle with a game-high 17 points for the Wolves while teammate Savanah Zamora had 13 points, Chariah Daniels 10, Clara Campos Wiltgen Guimaraes nine, Paulina Quintana three, Gwen Fayard two.
The Wolves led throughout the third quarter, and they were still up 45-41 about three minutes into the fourth, but Warner Pacific prevailed.
Casem tied things up with just under six minutes remaining as she converted a free-throw to make it a 46-46 game, but the Warner Pacific dominated the rest of the game.
Warner Pacific shot lights out in the closing minutes, making all seven of their attempts from the charity stripe along with four-of-five from 3-pointer range.
