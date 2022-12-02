OLYMPIA — Walla Walla University's women's basketball team lost its Cascade Collegiate Conference matchup Friday, Dec. 2, at The Evergreen State College, as the Wolves fell in a 53-48 setback.
The Wolves left with their overall record so far this season at 1-4, including both of their CCC games.
Chariah Daniel finished the Friday loss with a team-high 15 points for the Wolves while teammate Jaliyah Casem added 14, Clara Campos had eight, Paulina Quintana five, Savanah Zamora four, Gwen Fayard two.
They staged a thrilling comeback with an 11-0 run at the start of the fourth quarter, getting to within 47-42 with 3:43 remaining, but Evergreen State held them off.
They look are back it Saturday night in Kirland, Washington, at Northwest University.
