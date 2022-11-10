SPOKANE — Walla Walla University's 2022-23 women's basketball team lost its season opener Thursday, Nov. 10, in Spokane as Whitworth University edged the Wolves in a 63-57 thriller.
Walla Walla senior Jaliyah Casem tallied a team-high 19 points while teammate Chariah Daniels had 14, Paulina Quintana 12.
The Wolves next play Sunday, Nov. 13, in College Place, hosting Montana Tech with the afternoon matchup scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
WWU put together a huge comeback Thursday after facing 41-21 deficit early in the second half at Whitworth.
Quitana's 3-pointer put the Wolves within 10 with three minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Quintana continued to be the offensive spark for the Wolves, scoring the first seven points in the fourth quarter to put WWU within six.
Walla Walla's defensive pressure held Whitworth to two made field goals and twelve attempts (16.7%) in the fourth quarter.
The Wolves were within one point and had a chance to take the lead with 2:43 remaining in the game, but the Pirates were able to make plays down the stretch to beat the Wolves
