COLLEGE PLACE — A short-handed Walla Walla University women's basketball team saw its losing skid drop to seven the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 31, as Multnomah kept the Wolves winless in the Cascade Collegiate Conference with a 77-65 defeat.
The Wolves (1-12 overall) had only six players active. Five of them scored in double-digits as Carolina Montes-Estrada and Clara Wiltgen led the way with 16 points apiece while Paulina Quintana, Jaliyah Casem and Jannah Follett each 11.
They went to halftime down 34-23 after a pivotal Multnomah run late in the second quarter, but the game was far from over.
Fourth quarter action saw Casem hit a jumper that got them as close as 59-56 with more than nine minutes left before Multnomah pulled away.
The Wolves will next play Tuesday afternoon when they host Warner Pacific University for a 3 p.m. matchup. Originally scheduled for Sunday, weather concerns forced a postponement.
