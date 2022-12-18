SALEM — Walla Walla University's women's basketball team lost its Cascade Collegiate Conference matchup Sunday, Dec. 18, at Corban University as the Wolves were handed their fifth straight setback with a 65-57 defeat.
The Wolves remain winless against league opponents while their overall record slipped to 1-7.
Chariah Daniels finished with a game-high 24 points for the Wolves while teammate Jaliyah Casem added 17 points, Paulina Quintana had 8, Savanah Zamora 3, Ali Walter 3, Clara Campos 2.
They went to the fourth quarter up 49-48, but Corban prevailed.
Casem scored their last basket with two minutes left, getting them to with 59-57, but Corban would finish them off with six unanswered points.
Corban won the battle for rebounds, 39-29, and limited the Wolves to a .359 shooting percentage while converting 46.2%.
The Wolves next compete Dec. 30, hosting the College of Idaho with their opening tip scheduled for noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.