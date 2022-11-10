SPOKANE — Walla Walla University's 2022-23 women's basketball team lost its season opener Thursday, Nov. 10, in Spokane as Whitworth University edged the Wolves in a 63-57 thriller.
Walla Walla senior Jaliyah Casem tallied a team-high 19 points while teammate Chariah Daniels had 14, Paulina Quintana 12.
They went to halftime down 39-21, but staged a huge comeback.
WWU only trailed 59-57 with about 30 seconds left, but Whitworth prevailed.
The Wolves next play Sunday, Nov. 13, in College Place, hosting Montana Tech with the afternoon matchup scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.