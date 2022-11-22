LEWISTON — Walla Walla University's women's basketball team lost its first Cascade Collegiate Conference matchup of the season Tuesday, Nov. 22, as the Wolves fell to Lewis-Clark State College in a 70-61 setback.
Jaliyah Casem led all scorers with her game-high 21 points for WWU, and teammate Chariah Daniels notched a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds, but the Wolves (1-3 overall) spent most of the night chasing LC State.
The Wolves next play Dec. 2 in Olympia at The Evergreen State College.
They look to build on their strong effort Tuesday.
Coming off their victory the previous week against Linfield, the Wolves challenged LC State.
The Warriors utilized the paint and relied on post players Sara Muehlhausen and Lindsey Wilson for much of the scoring.
LC State tallied 34 points in the paint and converted turnovers into 19 points. Muehlhausen led the Warriors with 16 points, while Wilson and Hannah Broyles each scored nine.
Mataya Green led the rebounding efforts with seven, Callie Stevens and Ellie Sander each had four steals and Broyles dished four assists.
Wilson’s nine points, paired with seven each from Sitara Byrd and Payton Hymas, were part of 29 bench points on the night for LC State.
“Credit to Walla Walla,” Warriors coach Brian Orr said. “They got out to a fast start and they played hard for 40 minutes.
"We got great production off the bench tonight. That proved to be the difference.”
LC got off to a hot start with a 6-0 run with baskets by Muehlhausen, Broyles and Maddie Holm. Back-to-back buckets by Muehlhausen and Broyles pushed the lead to 10-3 at 5:41.
Walla Walla struck for a pair of 3s and a jumper for an eight-point run to jump ahead 11-10, but a 3 by Broyles gave LC a slim 13-11 advantage at 3:04.
The back-and-forth continued with WWU pushing ahead 18-15 before closing out the quarter with a 22-18 advantage.
"We shot the ball really well in the first half but were hurt by our turnovers," Orr said.
A triple by Holm at 5:41 in the second frame sparked a 10-point rally to give the Warriors the lead for the night.
A 3 by Byrd ended the half with LC up 39-33.
A 6-2 run by the Wolves cut the margin to two points in the first two minutes of the quarter, but back-to-back baskets by Muehlhausen and Broyles stretched the lead to 45-39 by 6:32.
Hymas and Green combined for five foul shots to give LC a 54-44 cushion before a jumper by Wilson sent the Warriors into the final 10 minutes with a 56-44 lead.
Wilson and Stevens pushed the advantage to 62-49 to give the Warriors their largest lead of the contest at 8:26.
A jumper by Stevens was followed by back-to-back layups by Muehlhausen to keep the difference at 13, and Green added the final LC basket at 1:21 to close out the 70-61 victory.
"In the second half, we did a much better job of taking care of the ball but struggled with our perimeter shooting," Orr said. "I thought we did a good job of getting the ball inside and both Sara and Lindsey delivered."
The Warriors shot 49.2 percent from the field and made 6-of-7 free throws.
