LA GRANDE, Ore. — Walla Walla University's women's basketball team lost its Cascade Collegiate Conference matchup Friday, Jan. 27, at Easter Oregon University as the Wolves were handed a 79-62 setback.
The Wolves saw their record so far this season drop to 4-13 overall with their league mark at 3-11.
They are back in action Saturday night at The College of Idaho.
The Wolves look to get back on track after the loss Friday.
Jaliyah Casem scored a game-high 28 points for the Wolves while teammate Chariah Daniels tallied a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds, Clara Campos added 7 points, Savanah Zamora had 5, Gwen Fayard 3, Paulina Quintana 2.
They went to the second quarter only down 18-16, but then slumped to 3-of-14 shooting the rest of the half before Eastern Oregon maintained a comfortable lead to the end.
