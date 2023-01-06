PORTLAND — Walla Walla University's women's basketball team picked up its second victory so far this season Friday, Jan. 6, at Multnomah, as the Wolves took the Cascade Collegiate Conference matchup with a 71-61 win.
The Wolves left with their overall record at 2-9, their mark in the league at 1-7.
Paulina Quintana finished with a game-high 16 points for the Wolves while teammate Chariah Daniels had 15 points and 14 rebounds, Jaliyah Casem added 12 points, Savannah Zamora tallied 11, Clara Campos 10, Annika Geschke 6, Gwen Fayard 1.
Campos put them ahead for good a second before halftime when she converted three straight shots from the free-throw line for a 31-29 lead, and the Wolves held off Multnomah the rest of the way.
The Wolves are back at it Saturday in Portland at Warner Pacific.
