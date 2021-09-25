PORTLAND — Walla Walla University's men's soccer team lost, 8-2, to Warner Pacific here Friday, Sept. 24.

The Wolves (0-4-1 record) were down 7-0 by the time junior midfielder Pedro Reyes tallied their first goal in the 66th minute with an assist from Sabe Isaac, and he later fed teammate Davis Nordby for their other score in the 87th minute.

They are back in action Sunday afternoon at Multnomah.

Tags

Load comments