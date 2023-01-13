COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University's men's basketball team lost its Cascade Collegiate Conference matchup Friday, Jan. 13, at home as the Wolves found themselves still winless this season after falling to Southern Oregon in an 82-68 defeat.
Ethan Ford scored a game-high 21 points for the Wolves (0-15 record) while teammate Almonds Sebirokwa added 11 points, Andrew Vaughan had 9, Caleb Golden 8, Britt Murray and Darius Nichols each put up 6, Michael Daley 4, Josue Mireles 3.
They spent most of the game in pursuit, though Ford scored a fastbreak layup midway through second half to cut their deficit to single digits at 55-46 with nine minutes remaining, but Southern Oregon prevailed.
The Wolves are back at it Saturday night, hosting Oregon Tech, with the opening tip scheduled for 9 p.m.
