COLLEGE PLACE — Warner Pacific University's men's basketball team wore out the shorthanded Walla Walla University Wolves, who had only five players active Tuesday, Jan. 4, in an 89-71 loss.
The Wolves (2-12 overall) were back in action for the first time since their Friday afternoon win at home over Multnomah, their first victory of the season in the Cascade Collegiate Conference. And that was with 11 players.
They only had the minimum five available against Warner Pacific.
Zayne Browning scored a game-high 25 points for the Wolves, Ethan Ford and Jordyn Perez each had 13, Adil Lalji 12, Artur Parazio 8.
They only trailed 60-54 with about 12 minutes left in the second half, but Warner Pacific then slowly began to pull away.
The Wolves look to bounce back Friday afternoon when they next play in Ashland, Oregon, at Southern Oregon University with the opening tip at 2 p.m.
