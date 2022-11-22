LEWISTON — Walla Walla University's men's basketball team lost its first Cascade Collegiate Conference matchup of the season Tuesday, Nov. 22, as the Wolves fell at Lewis-Clark State College in a 96-61 rout.
Caleb Golden scored a team-high 15 points for the Wolves (0-3 overall) while teammate Andrew Vaughan added 13, but LC State paced them all night.
The Wolves next play Saturday, Nov. 26, in Walla Walla at Whitman College with the opening tip scheduled at 6 p.m.
They look to bounce back from a rough outing Tuesday.
LC State had both John Lustig and Sam Stockton tying career-highs in scoring while Erick Chaney made waves in his collegiate debut.
Lustig led all scorers with a career-high tying 16 points, and Stockton tied his personal-best with 14 points. Davian Brown and Chaney each added 13 points, and Oreon Courtney scored 10.
Brown, Stockton and Grayson Hunt each grabbed seven rebounds, and Stockton finished the night with a team-best seven assists and five steals.
The Warriors commanded the boards with a 40-26 margin and forced 14 turnovers. LC shot 60.7 percent from the floor and hit 12 3-pointers. The Warriors had 44 points off of the bench and scored 23 points off of turnovers.
“It was a very good defensive start for us tonight and a lot of that is due to Silas (Bennion) and Sam,” Warriors coach Austin Johnson said. “Those guys did a great job in their own ways keeping us locked in and aware."
Bennion got the night started with a layup at 18:37 before Brown added two free throws to give LC a 4-0 lead.
Brown added a triple to start a nine-point run, fueled by baskets by Courtney, Keegan Crosby and Lustig, to make it 13-3 by 15:01.
Hunt sparked another run of nine, this time with contributions by Stockton and Crosby, to grow the advantage to 27-8 with 9:35 left in the half.
"The ball movement was great, and we were able to get more swings tonight which is something we’ve been preaching," Johnson said.
A layup on a fast break by Bennion was followed by a 3 by Lustig to push the score to 35-14 with just under five minutes left, and back-to-back buckets by Hunt and Chaney had the cushion at 39-18 in the final two minutes.
A layup by Hunt, free throws by Anthony Peoples Jr., triple by Chaney and basket by Stockton had the Warriors up 47-22 at the break.
"Erick Chaney was awesome and gave us a boost," Johnson said.
Courtney and Brown carried the momentum into the second half with layups in the first two minutes.
Hunt and Lustig added another five points to push the lead to 56-28 by 16:49, and a dunk by Courtney gave the Warriors a commanding 62-35 advantage at 12:25.
Courtney and Bennion drained back-to-back baskets before Chaney added another 3 at 9:31 as the offensive barrage continued.
Anthony Peoples Jr. went on a run by himself with a layup, free throw and dunk within 30 seconds to give LC its largest lead of the night, 84-47, with 6:36 to play.
Two straight 3-pointers by Stockton and Lustig kept the difference at 37, 90-53, and Stockton capped the scoring at 96-61 with a minute to go.
"This team has been through a lot since the season started," Johnson said. "It’ll be good to have some time to rest and regroup as we dive fully into conference play.”
