SALEM — Walla Walla University's men's basketball team lost its Cascade Collegiate Conference matchup Sunday, Dec. 18, at Corban University as the Wolves were kept winless this season with a 104-38 setback.
The Wolves now have their record at 0-9.
Andrew Vaughan led the Wolves with his 16 points while teammate Ethan Ford added 7, Easis Ford had 5, Darius Nichols 5, Artur Borges 4, and Jordyn Perez chipped in a free-throw.
Nichols converted a pair of free-throws in the opening seconds to start the Wolves with an early lead, but Corban then went on a 16-0 run that set the tone for the night.
WWU went to halftime down 46-23, and Corban would only continue increasing the difference.
The Wolves are back at it Monday, Dec. 19, in Ellensburg at Central Washington University.
