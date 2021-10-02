COLLEGE PLACE — Evergreen State College men picked up their first soccer win of the season here Friday, Oct. 1, with a 4-0 defeat of Walla Walla University that left the host Wolves still in search of one.
WWU goalie Diego Molina wound up making 12 saves, but Evergreen State had two goals in the first seven minutes. By halftime, the lead had doubled.
The Wolves are back at it here Sunday, hosting Northwest University for a match that is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
