EUGENE — Walla Walla University's men's basketball team lost its Cascade Collegiate Conference matchup Saturday, Dec. 17, at Bushnell as the Wolves suffered a 95-84 defeat.
The Wolves saw their overall record so far this season drop to 0-8.
Andrew Vaughan scored a team-high 20 points for the Wolves while Caleb Golden added 19 points, and Ethan Ford had 13 as Darius Nichols, Artur Borges and Jalen Freeman each had 8, Britt Murray and Abriel Thuc put up 4 apiece.
They shrugged off a slow start with repeated rallies, managing to get within 49-46 early in the second half, but Bushnell would hold on to the end.
The Wolves combined to hit 13 shots from beyond the 3-point arc.
“I give credit to Walla Walla for shooting the lights out at moments in the game," Bushnell coach Eddie Alexander said.
The Wolves are back at it Sunday, Dec. 18, in Salem at Corban University.
