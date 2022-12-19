YAKIMA — Walla Walla University's men's basketball team had all of its players score at least one basket Monday, Dec. 19, at Yakima Valley Community College, but the Wolves were kept winless so far this season as they fell to Central Washington in an 87-59 beating.
The Wolves' record is 0-10.
Ethan Ford led WWU scorers with his 15 points while teammates Caleb Golden and Britt Murray each added 10 points, Artur Borges Paraizo and Jalen Freeman each had 8, and the Wolves also got baskets from Jordyn Perez, Andrew Vaughan, Darius Nichols and Giovanni Moncion.
The Wolves came out of intermission still very much in the game, and only trailed 40-35 about two minutes into the second half, but Central Washington soon upped its lead to double-digits and dominated the rest of the night.
Next, the Wolves will be in action Dec. 30 as they host The College of Idaho with the opening tip scheduled at 2 p.m.
