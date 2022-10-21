COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University's men's soccer team was defeated in a Cascade Collegiate Conference match Friday, Oct. 21, as the Wolves fell to Eastern Oregon in a 1-0 loss.
The Wolves (0-11 overall) saw their league record drop to 0-10.
Eastern Oregon tallied the only goal in the 56th minute.
Wolves goalie Diego Molina finished the match with seven saves as Eastern Oregon challenged him with a 22-6 advantage in shots.
The Wolves next play Sunday, Oct. 23, hosting the College of Idaho with action scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
