OLYMPIA — Walla Walla University's men's basketball team lost its Cascade Collegiate Conference matchup Friday, Dec. 2, at The Evergreen State College, as the Wolves fell in an 82-74 setback.
The Wolves remain winless so far this season with their record at 0-5.
Andrew Vaughan and Jalen Freeman finished the Friday loss with 19 points for the Wolves while teammate Caleb Golden added 15, Britt Murray and Jordyn Perez each had six, Artur Borges four, Michael Daley three, Ethan Ford two.
The Wolves were up 38-36 about three minutes after intermission before Evergreen State took over with a double-digit lead most of the second half until WWU made a little run in the closing minutes.
The Wolves are back it Saturday, Dec. 3, in Kirland, Washington, at Northwest University.
