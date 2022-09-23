COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University welcomed its new athletic director, Nestor Osorio, to campus Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Nestor Osorio was the athletic director for three years at Union College.
He decided to make the change to Walla Walla because the people he trusts all love Walla Walla, it was stated on the WWU athletics web site. The sense of community, growth, and family that Walla Walla brings, also was a selling point for Osorio.
The announced also stated that Osorio has three main ideas that he wishes to promote to the department: success, daring, and caring. He wishes for success in all aspects of the athletic department, from being a student athlete to being a coach.
When asked about what he meant by daring, he stated that he wants people to dare each other to be better and to grow in every way—spiritually, physically, and mentally.
Not only does Nestor want to grow the department in many different ways, the statement added that he also is a big advocate for mental health. He believes in the importance of mental health and the power it can have over a person.
His hobbies include traveling and learning about the different cultures there are in the world. He has been to 53 countries and plans to visit more. Nestor also thoroughly enjoys food and music.
Nestor Osorio has hope and believes in this department.
He starts in mid September.
