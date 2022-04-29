Paul Starkebaum, who coached the Walla Walla Valley Academy boys basketball team during its 2015-16 season, signals his players during their February 12, 2016, game against Waitsburg at DeSales Catholic High School in Walla Walla. The last six years, Starkebaum has been the athletic director at Walla Walla University. He announced his resignation April 29, 2022.