COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University athletic director Paul Starkebaum has announced that he will be resigning from his position, with his final day being May 27.
Walla Walla University will begin a national search to find the department’s next athletic director.
“Paul Starkebaum has led the WWU Athletic Program with unbelievable energy, resilience, and creativity,” Dr. Doug Tilstra, Vice President of Student Life, said. “Navigating the uncharted waters of COVID compliance was no easy task; finding solutions to budget shortages was another challenge; and envisioning where WWU Athletics could be in a decade or more from now absorbed creative energy in spite of the other formidable challenges.”
An alumnus of the university himself, Starkebaum began working in the Wolves athletic department in 2016, serving as Sports Information Director. He also served as women’s basketball head coach from 2017 to 2021, and had various stints as interim athletic director from 2018 to 2021 before becoming the departments full-time athletic director in April of 2021.
“I am grateful for the time I have worked for Wolves Athletics,” Starkebaum said. “The last six years have gone by quick. I am thankful for the opportunity and am excited to see the program continue to grow. Thank you to the student-athletes for all their work. I look forward to following them next season.”
He played a crucial role in helping the department navigate its way through COVID-19 the past two seasons and has been an integral part of helping the Wolves in the process of being members of the Cascade Collegiate Conference.
“Paul has been quick to spot opportunities, name difficulties, and propose novel solutions to obstacles,” Tilstra said. "I will miss him and the many contributions he has brought to the role of WWU A.D.
