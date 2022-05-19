COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University head golf coach Mike Kearbey has resigned from his position, the athletic department announced Thursday, May 19.
WWU has immediately begun the search for a new coach.
"We will miss coach Kearbey a great deal," WWU athletic director Paul Starkebaum said. "He did a great job coaching both (men's and women's) teams and really helping to build our women's golf team. He took our women's golf team to a higher place, and we are extremely grateful for that. We wish him luck with his future endeavors."
An alumnus of the university, Kearbey began working in the Wolves athletic department in 2016.
Kearbey served as one of the associate head coaches during the 2016-17 season while Rodd Strobel, head coach at the time, was out on sabbatical leave.
In 2019, Kearbey was named the head golf coach and served as for three seasons, helping the team navigate the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It is difficult for me not to coach this game I love," Kearbey said. "It is harder to leave the people you have learned to love because of it. I owe a huge thank you to Walla Walla University, the Cascade Collegiate Conference, and Wolves golf for the memories I will cherish."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.