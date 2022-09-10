Lindsay Stapleton recorded her first shutout this year for Walla Walla Community College's women's soccer team Saturday, Sept. 10, and the Warriors tallied a couple of goals in the second half to stay undefeated and hand Yakima Valley a 2-0 defeat in their first Northwest Athletic Conference East Division match of the season.
Chowder Bailey broke a stalemate in the 55th minute, scoring for the Warriors (4-0-2 overall) off an assist from Chloe Bafus.
The same duo later doubled the WWCC lead in the 71st minute, this time with Bailey feeding Bafus for the goal.
"Both very calm finishes, and very unselfish assists," Warriors coach Gabrielle Parks said. "We talked about how this game was ours to win, and we went out and made it happen through pure grit.
"We were solid defensively and were not broken down in the run of play for the whole 90 minutes."
The Warriors next play Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Wenatchee Valley.
"It was an all round solid performance by everybody on the team," Parks said.
