PENDLETON — Walla Walla Community College's women's soccer team kicked its way to a 4-0 halftime lead and went on to smash Blue Mountain, 5-0, in Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region action on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Chowder Bailey scored twice while teammates Chloe Bafus, Kate McGregor, and Alissa Valdovinos tallied a goal apiece.
The Warriors' first-half goals came within 14 minutes and seven seconds of one another. McGregor scored with 16:49 gone, and Valdovinos found the mark three minutes and 10 seconds later.
Bafus connected at 23:51, and Bailey marked at 30:56 to establish the four-goal differential at intermission.
Bailey ended the day's scoring in the 72nd minute with her NWAC-leading 12th goal of the season.
WWCC, 3-1 in the East and 7-1-1 overall, host North Idaho Wednesday at 2 p.m.
