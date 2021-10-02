COEUR D'ALENE — Walla Walla Community College's women's soccer team allowed a goal in each half the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 2, during a 2-0 loss to Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region-leading North Idaho.

The Cardinals improved to 6-and-1 in the league and 9-and-2 overall. WWCC is now 3-and-4 and 4-4-and-2.

Jocelyn Scheffer got NIC on the board in the 33rd minute and Emily Stuart added a goal at the 53-minute mark.

The Warriors outshot North Idaho 13-8 including a 9-7 edge in shots on goal.

"We just couldn’t convert our chances," Warriors coach Gabrielle Parks said. "Solid effort."

NIC goalie Hailee Mize recorded nine saves while Walla Walla keeper Josie Gunter stopped five Cardinal attempts.

WWCC's next match is Wednesday at Yakima Valley.

