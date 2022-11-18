PASCO — Walla Walla Community College's 2022-23 women's basketball team started its season with a victory Friday, Nov. 18, at Columbia Basin College, as the Warriors defeated Peninsula in a 61-54 win.
McKenzie Long scored a game-high 24 points for the Warriors while teammate Dylan Lovett had 12, Darbi Avery 10.
The Warriors went to the fourth quarter up 49-39 and held on to the end.
The Warriors are back at it Saturday at CBC, taking on Multnomah with the opening tip scheduled at 4 p.m.
