WENATCHEE — Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region-leading Walla Walla Community College won its fifth straight game on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
The Warriors, now 5-0 in the East and 15-2 overall, prevailed over Wenatchee Valley, 63-56.
WVC slipped to 3-2 and 6-10 after Wednesday's setback.
WWCC's Dylan Lovett led all scorers with 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field.
Darby Avery, despite a sub-par shooting effort, fashioned a double-double with 13 points and 16 rebounds.
Malia Cortes came off the bench to score 10 points for Walla Walla.
The Warriors led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter, but went to the halftime locker room tied at 24-24.
WWCC, aided by 7-0 and 5-0 runs in the third quarter, led 44-40 after three.
Avery started a 7-0 Walla Walla surge at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a basket and two free throws. McKenzie Long ended the spurt with a 3-point field goal at the 8:19 mark.
Wenatchee got no closer than three points the rest of the way.
"We changed offenses in the second half," Warrior coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. "We spread the floor and let Dylan go to work. She got a lot of layins, which was the difference in the game.
"We struggled with them for a while," Hazeltine said. "The game was close, but we did a good job closing it out at the end."
Former Wa-Hi product Monica Miller was one of three Knights to score 14 points in the game.
WWCC hosts Blue Mountain on Saturday at 2 p.m.
