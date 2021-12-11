SPOKANE — Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team made the most of a weekend disrupted by travel conditions.
The Warriors had both of their scheduled games cancelled as Edmonds and South Puget Sound pulled out of the Big Foot Classic due to travel conditions from the west, leaving Spokane the only remaining opponent.
Friday, Dec. 10, saw the Warriors pick up their fourth straight win with a 72-60 defeat of Spokane.
Kortney Trappett was the top scorer with 22 points for the Warriors (4-2 record) while teammate Brie Holececk had 21, Miaja Mills 10, McKenzie Long 9, Hollie Ziegler, 4, Traycee Harper 3, Emmie Ogden 3.
The first quarter ended with the Warriors down 15-11, but then they took over.
They had a 52-37 lead by the start of fourth, and they held on to the end.
“Bri is a Spokane kid who was playing in front of local fans for the first time (last year’s game up there was canceled due to COVID)," Warriors coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. "She had a really nice game in front of family and friends. She hit all of her 3’s in the second half, when we played much better.
“Kortney and Miaja continue to play really well. Miaja had a great defensive game (four blocks), and Kortney was really good on both ends."
WWCC will host the NWAC Crossover next Friday Saturday and Sunday.
The Warriors will play Friday at 7 p.m. against Shoreline, Saturday at 5 p.m. vs Linn-Benton, and Sunday at 2 p.m. vs Lower Columbia.
