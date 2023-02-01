SPOKANE — Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team fell into a first-place tie with Columbia Basin atop the Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region standings after a 52-46 loss to the host Spokane Sasquatch on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Both the Warriors and Hawks are now 7-2 in league play. WWCC is 17-4 overall.
Columbia Basin pulled into the first-place tie with Walla Walla after beating Wenatchee Valley, 58-56, on Wednesday.
The Warriors shot just 27 percent in Wednesday's game — 16-for-60 — including a 1-for-19 showing from 3-point range.
Spokane used a 14-0 surge to assume an 18-10 lead after one quarter.
WWCC, which trailed 30-24 at halftime, closed to within two, 37-35, on a McKenzie Long free throw at the 3:02 mark of the third quarter.
Walla Walla drew to within one on two occasions in the fourth quarter — 39-38 on a Long layup with 9:38 remaining and 45-44 on a Dylan Lovett basket with 4:22 to go.
But the Sasquatch scored the next seven points to put the game away.
Lovett, Darbi Avery, and Paige Pentzer led WWCC with 11 points apiece. Lovett completed a double-double with 10 rebounds, Pentzer had eight, and Avery pulled down seven.
Walla Walla hosts Yakima Valley on Saturday at 2 p.m.
