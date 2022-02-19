Brie Holececk led all scorers with 19 points for Walla Walla Community College's first-place women's basketball team Saturday, Feb. 19, as the Warriors stayed atop Northwest Athletic Conference East Region standings with their 90-61 rout of North Idaho.
Miaja Mills put up another 13 points for the Warriors (15-4 overall, 8-2 in the division) while Tayce Harper had 12, Kortney Trappett 10.
They never trailed, going to halftime up 41-33 before pulling away.
Victory kept them in first place while Spokane (8-3 in the division) extended its winning streak to five in a row with a 76-59 defeat of Treasure Valley down in Ontario, Oregon.
The Warriors will next play Monday, Feb. 21, hosting Treasure Valley with the opening tip at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.