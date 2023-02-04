Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team avoided a three-game losing streak and snapped Yakima Valley's run of three straight wins in Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region action on Saturday, Feb. 4, in the Dietrich Dome.
Dylan Lovett scored a game-high 28 points, Darbi Avery registered a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and McKenzie Long tallied 11 points to lead the league co-leaders to a 79-59 triumph.
WWCC improved to 8-2 in the East and 18-4 overall with Saturday's victory.
Walla Walla outscored YVC 26-12 in the second quarter and led 37-24 at halftime.
Yakima Valley closed to within seven, 40-33, midway through the third quarter before the Warriors closed the period with a 20-9 run.
Any thoughts of a YVC comeback in the fourth quarter did not materialize. WWCC led by as many as 24 points in the final period.
"Dylan was so good," Walla Walla coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. "She really played well at the point and got us going.
"We shot a lot better than we have in recent games," Hazeltine said. "That was good to see. I liked our fire. We played inspired."
The Warriors play at Big Bend on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.